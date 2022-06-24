Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $30,850.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,525,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,624.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $35,550.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.
NASDAQ TELA opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
