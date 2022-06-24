Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $30,850.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,525,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,624.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

