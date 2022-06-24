Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) CFO Buys $121,600.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPVG stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

