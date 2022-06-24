Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $635,517.60 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Agiliti by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

