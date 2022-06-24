Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $39,564.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.93 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

