Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CTO Sells 1,268 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,282.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

