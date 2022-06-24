Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $146,480.74 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 22,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,480.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $8.27 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.10.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
