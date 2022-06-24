Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells 6,655 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $175,606.15.

On Friday, June 10th, David Scott Offer sold 8,891 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $145,190.03.

On Monday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. 3,459,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 284,306 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

