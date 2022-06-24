Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 14,892.50 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 14,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,955,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,768,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55.

MNMD opened at 0.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.10. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.63 and a 52 week high of 3.92.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 350,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 417,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 265,004 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.