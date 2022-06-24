Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells 14,948 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $58,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $55,267,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

