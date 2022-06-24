Insured Finance (INFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,321.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $187,988.24 and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,538,959 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

