Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

