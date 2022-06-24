Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and traded as low as C$12.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.04, with a volume of 238,812 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total transaction of C$64,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,534.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

