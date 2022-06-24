Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases £10,565 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,188 ($51.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. Intertek Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,732.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,116.25.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

ITRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.89) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,484.88 ($67.18).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.