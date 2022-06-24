Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $5.39 on Friday, hitting $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 928,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

