Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $284.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

