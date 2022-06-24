Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

