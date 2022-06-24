Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Position Cut by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

