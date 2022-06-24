Investment House LLC Invests $1.73 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $135.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

