Investment House LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

NYSE GM opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

