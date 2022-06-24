IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.80 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34). IOG shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,631,675 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £146.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.61.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($26,457.62).

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

