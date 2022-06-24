iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Increased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

