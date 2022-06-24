iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

