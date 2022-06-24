iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lowered by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,272. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.