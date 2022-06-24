iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $62.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

