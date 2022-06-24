iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

EPP opened at $40.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $52.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

