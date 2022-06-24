iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 645,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,725,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $29.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95.

