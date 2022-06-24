Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ISDR stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

