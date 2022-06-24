Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $179.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

