Jacobs & Co. CA Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

