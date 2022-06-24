Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

