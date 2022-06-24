Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

