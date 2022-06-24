James Cropper’s (CRPR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £96.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,246.59. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 950 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($20.21).

Get James Cropper alerts:

James Cropper Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.