Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOS. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of VOS opened at €29.65 ($31.21) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €31.60 ($33.26) and a 1-year high of €49.45 ($52.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.70 and a 200 day moving average of €39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

