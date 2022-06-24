John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

