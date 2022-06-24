Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of PFHC opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

