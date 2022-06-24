Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 1,446 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,758 ($21.53) to GBX 1,446 ($17.71) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.54) to GBX 4,980 ($61.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.79) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

JET stock opened at GBX 1,518.60 ($18.60) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,354.40 ($16.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.89). The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,787.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,772.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

