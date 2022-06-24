Kava Market Cap Hits $390.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $390.35 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00008543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00097498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00298233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 219,849,521 coins and its circulating supply is 214,880,772 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

