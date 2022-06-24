KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35, RTT News reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

KBH stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 56,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,471. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

