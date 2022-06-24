Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($684.21) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($852.63) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €490.00 ($515.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €493.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €588.22. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.