Kryptomon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137,287.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $137,287.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00073300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

