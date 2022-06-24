LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNXSF. UBS Group boosted their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($62.11) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$38.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

