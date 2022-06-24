Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 3.5%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 66,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

