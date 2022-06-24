LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Up 0.4%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.46. 14,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 18,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 249,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period.

