LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.35

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

LEGIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($134.74) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($141.05) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($147.37) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

