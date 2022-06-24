LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.35

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

LEGIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($134.74) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($141.05) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($147.37) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28.

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

