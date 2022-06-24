Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $72.32. 80,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,545. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

