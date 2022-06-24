Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

