Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $320.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.70 and its 200-day moving average is $275.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

