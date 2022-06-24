Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 16,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,627,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.