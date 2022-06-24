Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Up 5%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.13 and last traded at C$32.82. Approximately 1,528,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,413,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -12.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904.

About Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

