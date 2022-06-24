LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $739,519.80 and $2,787.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

